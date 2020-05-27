May 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, May 27. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Hit-or-miss thunderstorm chances will continue until Friday.
Our pattern finally changes as a cold front kicks this disturbance out of Region 8 on Friday.
Behind the front, we’ll be cooler, and the air will be less humid. Highs will mainly stay in the 70s through the weekend with sunny skies.
News Headlines
City officials in one Region 8 town are looking to the skies to land new business and growth to their community.
Pools around Region 8 are reopening, but there are a few things you should know before you dive in.
More help is on the way for many Jonesboro residents still coping with the devastation left behind by the March 28 tornado.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be in Jonesboro today to discuss the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state of Arkansas and here in Region 8.
