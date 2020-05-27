NEA towns receiving government funds to improve wastewater systems

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Northeast Arkansas communities will receive thousands of dollars to improve their wastewater systems.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday it would invest $281 million in rural water and wastewater infrastructure improvements in 36 states, including Arkansas.
The money will be divvied up among 106 projects, including two in our area, through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.
The Independence County town of Sulphur Rock will receive $52,000 in loans to complete rehabilitation of the town’s wastewater treatment system.
The City of Cotter in Baxter County will receive $1,551,000 in loans and another $619,000 in grants to rehabilitate the wastewater collection and treatment system it owns and operates jointly with Gassville.
“The primary purpose of the project is to make improvements to the joint wastewater system and to address health and sanitary standards,” according to Wednesday’s statement. “This project will provide area rural residents with more efficient wastewater collections and treatment services.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.