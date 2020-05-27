Person airlifted after vehicle/pedestrian crash in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was airlifted Wednesday evening to a hospital after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Paragould.
According to Captain Brad Snyder of the Paragould Police Department, the crash happened around 8:35 p.m. May 27 along West Kingshighway near Wendy’s, across from Walmart.
The person’s condition was not known, Snyder said.
Snyder also said emergency crews also responded to a separate, two-vehicle crash around 10 p.m. on Highway 412 near Crowley’s Ridge College.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
