Report: Jonesboro, Craighead County see small increases in sales tax revenues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Even as COVID-19 has kept some people at home, both Jonesboro and Craighead County reported small increases in sales tax revenues this month.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, the city of Jonesboro brought in $1.582 million during May, a 2% increase over the same time in 2019; while Craighead County collected $1.785 million in May, a 1% increase over the same time last year.
However, officials were quick to note that when compared to the city’s budgeted total, city sales tax numbers were down about two percent.
Jonesboro has collected nearly $8.3 million in sales tax so far this year, nearly a 4% increase over 2019 numbers. Craighead County has collected nearly $9.3 million so far this year, about a 2.5% increase from the same time in 2019.
Typically, sales tax numbers are based on collections from 60 days ago, meaning May’s numbers are the collections in March.
