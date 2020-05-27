Sen. Hawley writes to Twitter CEO on ‘editorializing Pres. Trump’s tweets’

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey questioning why Twitter should continue to receive special immunity from the federal government.
Sen. Hawley said Twitter currently receives special immunity under the law in what’s known as Section 230, which states that companies that merely distribute user content should not be treated like a publisher, such as The New York Times or The Washington Post.
According to letter, sent on Wednesday, May 27, because of Twitter’s decision to “editorialize on President Trump’s tweets, the company appears to be acting like a publisher.” Senator Hawley is asking why Twitter should continue to receive special protection for distributors if it is going to act like a publisher.
“Twitter’s unprecedented decision to single out the President for disfavor, based on his political speech, is alarming,” Senator Hawley writes. “Yesterday, for the first time ever, Twitter branded the President’s tweets with a ‘fact check’ designed to encourage readers to believe that the President’s political speech was inaccurate. Twitter’s decision to editorialize regarding the content of political speech raises questions about why Twitter should continue receiving special status and special immunity from publisher liability under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.”
Senator Hawley also questioned whether President Trump was targeted for political purposes or if Twitter will similarly fact check President Trump’s political opponents like Joe Biden and Chinese Communist Party propaganda.
A copy of the full letter can be found here.
