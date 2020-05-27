Traffic Alert: Flooding rains close area roads

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Heavy rains Wednesday flooded several roads throughout northeast Arkansas.
Some places, according to Region 8 News’s Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, received as much as 4″ of rain within the last few days.
At 9:15 a.m., the Jackson County Emergency Management Office reported the following roads were closed due to flooding:
- State Highway 226 near Swifton
- State Highway 37 near Elgin
- State Highway 157 and Tucker Road underwater
- Jackson County Road 248 at Stegall, water flowing across the road
- Arkansas Highway 367 at Parnell in Tuckerman, water over the road
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported on its website IDriveArkansas that State Highway 224 in Jackson County was also closed due to high water.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Jackson, Independence, Lawrence, and Woodruff Counties until 11 a.m. Wednesday:
