Traffic Alert: Flooding rains close area roads

By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 27, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT - Updated May 27 at 9:34 AM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Heavy rains Wednesday flooded several roads throughout northeast Arkansas.

Some places, according to Region 8 News’s Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, received as much as 4″ of rain within the last few days.

At 9:15 a.m., the Jackson County Emergency Management Office reported the following roads were closed due to flooding:

  • State Highway 226 near Swifton
  • State Highway 37 near Elgin
  • State Highway 157 and Tucker Road underwater
  • Jackson County Road 248 at Stegall, water flowing across the road
  • Arkansas Highway 367 at Parnell in Tuckerman, water over the road
IDriveArkansas reported several roads closed due to flooding. (Source: IDriveArkansas.com)

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported on its website IDriveArkansas that State Highway 224 in Jackson County was also closed due to high water.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Jackson, Independence, Lawrence, and Woodruff Counties until 11 a.m. Wednesday:

