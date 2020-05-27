Two county vehicle pursuit leads to arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - After pulling a firearm out on two individuals, a man was in police custody after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit through two counties, authorities said Wednesday.
The search for Buddy Hess began on Tuesday afternoon when Independence County authorities say Hess allegedly pulled a firearm out on an individual in Pleasant Plains.
On Wednesday, Hess allegedly pulled a firearm out on another individual in White County, leading to a pursuit.
The pursuit began in White County in the Bradford area and ended at Hess’s home in Possum Grape in Jackson County.
According to Jackson County Captain Ricky Morales, Hess barricaded himself in his home for about 30 minutes until he surrendered.
Hess is in custody and will be transported to White County Thursday.
