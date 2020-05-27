Yurachek announces plan for Razorback student-athletes to return to campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s another sign that we’re closer to sports coming back.
Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek held a zoom press conference Wednesday morning to announce how Razorback student-athletes would return to the hill. We have Region 8 Razorbacks across 8 different sports.
Veterans in football along with men’s and women’s basketball are allowed to come back to campus on June 8th. Swimming and track athletes would return on June 22nd. Incoming freshmen in football and hoops are permitted to be on campus June 29th. Baseball, softball, golf, and tennis head to the hill on July 6th.
“Many of our student athletes in those sports will start arriving back on campus next week,” Yurachek added. “They’ll go through a robust physical examination next week and have to be cleared to participate in any activity starting on June 8th. We’ll shut down all of our facilities on Thursday & Friday of this week, and they’ll go through a very extreme disinfectant and sanitation process in preparation for our student athletes to return.”
You can watch the entire Zoom call here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.