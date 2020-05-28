A-State Delta Center partners with Arkansas 30 Day Loan Fund to help small businesses

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new forgivable loan option for small businesses in the Natural State has partnered with A-State to help make the application process a little faster.
The Arkansas 30 Day Loan Fund was started 10 days ago by Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband.
In less than two weeks, they’ve seen hundreds of applications and have been able to give loans of up to $3,000 to small businesses in need.
On Wednesday, they announced they are partnering with Arkansas State University and using student volunteers to look through the applications to make sure they meet the eligibility requirements.
Huckabee Sanders says the partnership will help make the application process faster, as well as benefit the students.
“It’s been a great fit and a great relationship and we’re excited to continue working with them on this project and giving some of these students some real-life application for some of the things they’re working on at the university,” said Huckabee Sanders.
The money for the fund is raised through the private sector and invested directly into Arkansas small businesses.
Huckabee Sanders said by the end of this week, they should have given out 30 forgivable loans, and they will keep giving those loans every business day for the foreseeable future.
To learn more about the Arkansas 30 Day loan fund or find how to apply, just visit the website here.
