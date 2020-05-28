Batesville residents, city officials expresses anger with Altice USA/Suddenlink

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A little over three months ago, Altice/USA Suddenlink officials hosted a town hall meeting to hear the grievances of customers in Jonesboro.
Now, just a little over 60 miles away, the community of Batesville is expressing that same grief.
“Suddenlink has had years to fix these problems. People have been complaining to me personally about these issues for years and they have gone unresolved for so many people," Batesville Councilman Thomas Bryant said.
Bryant posted to Facebook, asking citizens to send their complaints on Suddenlink to the city. The post now has close to 600 shares, resulting in over 100 emails.
Councilman Bryant says the complaints range from service, to billing and just unreliable customer service.
While he has only experienced small connectivity issues, he says he has been approached by many who say something needs to be done, especially since this is a state franchise agreement.
One citizen told Bryant it’s their responsibility to speak up for them.
“The citizens of Batesville elected me and our other councilman, as well as the mayor to be their voice, to be their representatives. They haven’t had any luck with their voices bring heard. As a city, if we can represent the city and make their voices heard, maybe we can institute change," Bryant said.
As they continue to receive complaints, the city will start to send them to Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office. Her office has asked the city to get all of its complaints on paper.
“The Attorney General Office said they will take a serious look at them and see if they believe they need to intervene in the situation on behalf of the people of Arkansas," Bryant said.
Region 8 News attempted to reach out to Regional Vice President,Jenny Massey and she was out of the office until June 10.
Her email directed questions to the other Regional Vice President, Robbie Lee, and we have not heard back at this time.
