City working to obtain grants to help during pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is looking at ways to help people pay the bills during this hard time.
Bill Campbell, communications director for the city of Jonesboro, said it’s been a month since many people received their stimulus check, and some may still need some extra help.
He said Mayor Harold Perrin is working to ensure everyone’s needs are met.
The city has partnered with the Arkansas Small Business Administration, Craighead County, the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce in the effort.
The city is applying for a grant that is around $362,000 to help small businesses.
He said the city is trying to use the administrative costs that comes with the grant to also help out small businesses in need.
“So we’re getting approval to do that before we can distribute that to everyone that needs or meets the demands for the grant,” Campbell said.
They are also looking at what requirements that businesses will have to meet to receive the grant.
“We’re trying to ensure that other departments, other agencies don’t repeat the same thing we’re dong, or we don’t repeat what they’re doing because we want this money to get spread out evenly, fairly, and appropriately, and quickly as possible.”
Campbell said the grant will go before the Jonesboro City Council on Tuesday for approval, and then it would have to be approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development before the city will be able to distribute that money.
There is also concern, Campbell said, about homeowners and renters not being to pay house and rent payments. He said while they do not have a funding resource for that, the city is looking for them through the grants department.
