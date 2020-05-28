The Edge Coffeehouse closes after customer tests positive for COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Edge Coffeehouse and Eatery announced Thursday it would close after a customer tested positive for the coronavirus.
The owners of the restaurant, which is located just off the Arkansas State University campus at 1900 Aggie Road, posted on social media that the customer had not come into direct contact with anyone, “but we were in close proximity.”
Brian and Sarah Nobles said they learned Thursday afternoon the customer, who visited The Edge on Saturday, had tested positive.
Out of an abundance of caution to its staff and customers, the Nobles decided it would be best to close temporarily.
“Due to the seriousness of this pandemic, and because we run on such a small staff, we feel it is in the best interest for us, our employees, our families and community to close the restaurant until further notice,” the Nobles said.
They added that neither they nor their employees are sick or showing symptoms.
The Nobles, as well as their employees, have all undergone testing and are self-quarantining until they receive the results.
They concluded by asking their customers to “keep all the good vibes coming our way.”
