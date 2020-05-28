Hispanic Center working to reach communities about COVID-19 concerns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials in the Hispanic community in Northeast Arkansas are trying to educate people about COVID-19.
Dr. Enrique Gomez volunteers with the Hispanic Center and said minority communities are some of the hardest hit during epidemics.
The reasons he gave for the disparity including things like the lack of access to healthcare, health insurance and lack of education.
He said many people in the Hispanic community do not speak English well, if they do, at all, so they are working to get Spanish literature out there about the epidemic.
There is also mistrust in the system by members in the Hispanic community.
“We know, for certain, that there is no recording of any kind of personal information, regarding testing,” Dr. Gomez said. “The only kind of personal information that is recorded is if you have insurance, or if, or for example, some kind of contact information so that way the person can get the results.”
Another way they are working not educate the community is through things like videos.
He also said people need to stay away from social media. He said a lot of times, social media has a lot of wrong information regarding COVID-19.
On Saturday, ARCare is hosting a free COVID-19 testing event aimed at the Hispanic community.
It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the ARCare Clinic on North Church Street in Jonesboro.
Anyone wanting to take the test can get a test, regardless if they are showing symptoms.
For more information or to schedule an appointment for testing, call 870-931-1884.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.