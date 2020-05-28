Jonesboro officials release status of Mall at Turtle Creek

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro city officials have released details about the work being done at the Mall at Turtle Creek.
The mall suffered major damage after an EF-3 tornado touched down in the city on March 28.
According to Jonesboro City Communications Director Bill Campbell, some stores could possibly reopen independently as they can.
Campbell said that electricity has been restored to everything damaged, west of the food court.
Dillard’s and J.C. Penney are each doing $2 million worth of work, according to Campbell.
Dillard’s had to replace the north wall of the store and also suffered roof damage; while J.C. Penney has put on a new roof.
In addition, the city has deemed the food court to be structurally sound.
According to Campbell, Victoria's Secret and Bath and Body Works were two stores on the west side of the food court that did not have major damage.
There are no set dates available on when individual stores will open.
Region 8 News is still waiting to hear specific details on the future of the Mall at Turtle Creek from Brookfield Properties.
