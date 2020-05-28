Jonesboro tornado debris dumping on Strawfloor Road ends May 29

By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 28, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 8:48 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to Jonesboro City Streets Superintendent Steve Tippitt, Friday, May 29 is the last day to deliver tornado debris to Strawfloor Road for free disposal.

Mayor Harold Perrin set up the temporary dumpsites on Strawfloor Road after the March 28 tornado to save residents tipping fees at landfills.

These temporary sites have been available for nearly two months to receive both vegetative and construction material.

After May 29, all debris must be taken to Legacy Landfill on Highway 1 at a cost.

