Last chance to apply for Mo. Dept. of Conservation’s 1st elk hunts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding hunters that the application period for the state’s first elk hunt ends on Sunday, May 31.
The department will offer Missouri’s first elk hunting season in modern history starting in October.
You can apply for the random elk permit drawing online by May 31, through MDC’s app, through a permit vendor or by calling 1-800-392-4115.
The department will issue five permits for hunting bull elk with four being general permits for the public and one permit reserved for qualifying landowners.
Applicants must be Missouri residents and at least 11 years old by the first day of the hunt.
Those selected to receive a permit must have their hunter-education certification or be exempt by age before they may buy the permit.
Applicants can check to see if they have been selected for a permit online starting on July 1 by clicking here. After logging into “Manager Your Account” and selecting “View My Special Hunt History.”
The first elk hunt comes after years of restoration efforts of the once-native species.
