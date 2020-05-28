May 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, May 28. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A few more thunderstorms should work across Region 8 this afternoon as our upper disturbance begins to pull away.
These scattered storms may produce intense rainfall and frequent lightning.
A cold front brings an end to the rain Friday morning but not much change in temperature.
We’ll see daily highs in the upper 70s into the weekend.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Contending with distrust and a language barrier, one Region 8 organization is doing its part to make sure the people they serve get the facts about COVID-19.
To quell parents’ fears, one Region 8 school district will offer a new option when classes begin this fall.
A Jonesboro man, whom the governor said embodies the “spirit of Arkansas,” is doing a GR8 job of feeding those coping with COVID19 and the March 28 tornado.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
