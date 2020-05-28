Over 1,100 businesses in Region 8 eligible for total of $13.6M in Arkansas Ready for Business Grants

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - Northeast Arkansas businesses are among the 10% of businesses in the state to request Arkansas Ready for Business grants, granting them eligibility to nearly $14 million.
According to content partner KATV, Arkansas officials had approved 10,537 grants statewide, totaling more than $115 million for the program.
Locally, over 1,100 businesses have applied. KATV reported that the program helps to cover COVID-19 related expenses including the purchase of cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and supplies for restocking but can also cover things like marketing.
On Thursday, state officials said funding can also be used to pay for things like pressure washers, iPads and hot water heaters, KATV reported.
KATV filed an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act public information request for the records to ask which businesses received grants and how much they were awarded.
KATV reported that the Golden Corral restaurant in Jonesboro had an eligible grant amount of $100,000.
Other area businesses or groups in the area, according to a database created by KATV, include Hays Food Town in Wynne, Golden Corral in Jonesboro, Williams Baptist University and Camfil, who each have an eligible grant amount of $100,000.
There were at least 12,000 businesses in the state who applied for the grants.
State officials said this week that nearly 8,000 of the statewide grants had already been sent to business owners, while about 200 were considered ineligible or had withdrawn their applications. Nearly 2,500 businesses statewide were approved but had lacked information like missing forms or voided checks, leading to the funding being put on hold.
Officials are also still reviewing about 1,500 applications, KATV reported.
