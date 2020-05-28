Police: Man accused of having sex with 13-year-old

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man faces a sexual assault charge after police say he had sex with a 13-year-old victim, according to Paragould police.
David Dylan Hicks of Paragould was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in the second degree after an investigation by Paragould police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a call Feb. 13 about the victim.
“(Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline) received a referral in reference to a 13-year-old female who was involved in a sexual relationship with an employee of the school district she attends,” the affidavit noted.
Police later interviewed the victim.
“The female disclosed that she had been meeting the potential defendant, Dylan Hicks, at the Oak Grove school in the afternoons when she changed buses. The female disclosed that he had picked her up from church one night and that they had sexual intercourse in his vehicle,” Paragould police said in the affidavit.
According to Paragould School District records, Hicks worked as a mechanic at the school.
A $10,000 bond was set for Hicks Thursday in the case.
