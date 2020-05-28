Randolph County authorities warn of scam calls

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Someone is calling Randolph County residents, saying they are Sheriff Tom Griffin.
The problem is that Sheriff Griffin does not exist, while the real Sheriff of the county is asking people to be careful when they get a call.
According to a media release from Sheriff Kevin Bell, the phone number that shows up on the caller’s caller ID is the actual sheriff’s office phone number.
“This is a scam and I want to remind our citizens that we will never call and ask someone to pay anything by phone,” Bell said. “If they get a call from this person, please report it to us at 870-892-8888.”
Bell said in the media release that he spoke with the person making the phone calls.
“I told him to stop or he would be arrested, however, I suspect that he is in a foreign country,” Bell said.
