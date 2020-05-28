Restaurant hires additional employees to meet the demand

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - There have been reports of many businesses shutting down because of the pandemic, but one downtown Paragould restaurant is working to defy the odds.
Skinny J’s manager Sarah Reeves says their local customers helped them during the pandemic.
The restaurant hired five additional employees to keep up with the demand.
Of those new hires, she says two of the employees were hired from other layoffs.
Reeves says the support keeps their business open.
“The locals are wanting to support local out there. I think that they’re just working with their elements and supporting their own,” she says.
The restaurant operates at 33 percent capacity and follows all guidelines and recommendations.
Reeves says she wants to reassure new possible customers they’re operating safely.
“We’re doing everything that we can to make sure that they’re safe and able to come out and have a good time,” she says.
