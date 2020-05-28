Rogers Pharmacy keeps lobby open; offers alternate options to serve customers

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Rogers Pharmacy has been in Walnut Ridge for 14 years.
The family-owned, independent pharmacy has had to get creative to deal with the challenges of COVID-19. While many pharmacies around Region 8 closed their lobbies due to COVID-19, Rogers has stayed open.
Owner and pharmacist Bryian Rogers says business hasn’t slowed down.
“Our actual numbers, as far as prescriptions have not fallen off,” Rogers said. “We’ve done as much, in some cases more prescriptions than we’ve done. Being able to meet people’s needs during that time has been difficult.”
The pharmacy doesn’t have a drive-thru option, so they had to get creative with ways to serve their customers. Keeping the lobby open with masks and social distancing requirements wasn’t an easy decision to make.
“[The customers] really prefer the personal service, and we decided not to prevent that," Rogers said. “We’ve done a lot of hand-cleaning [while] still social distancing and [doing] everything that is required and recommended by the CDC.”
Rogers added that even though the lobby has been kept open with the guidelines in place, the addition of curbside with home delivery has “greatly reduced” the traffic in the pharmacy.
Rogers says that even through the difficulty in finding new ways to serve his customers, he’s hopeful about the future and wants the community to know that they are there to help in any way they can.
“We hope that we can get through this," Rogers said. "We’re here for you. If you need us, give us a call.”
