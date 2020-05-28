Search warrant issued for Linda Collins’ email, web activity

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police investigating the murder of former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins now want to take a closer look at the victim’s Google account.
Circuit Judge John Fogelman signed a search warrant on May 19 for Collins’ accounts and records, including her email address; names, addresses, and/or telephone numbers; and IP address of any log-ins and sign-ons from May 25 through June 4, 2019.
Police found Collins’ body in the yard of her Pocahontas home on June 4.
The search warrant also covers other related information, including Gmail, location history, web and app activity, Android, Google Calendar, YouTube, Google Payments, Google Voice, and Google Play.
This is just the latest in a series of search warrants issued in the past few weeks related to the case.
Last month, Fogelman issued a warrant to search a car belonging to the mother of murder suspect Rebecca O’Donnell.
He also issued a search warrant for all computers and storage devices belonging to Collins and the Rock & Roll Hwy. 67 and Zenas Hospitality Corp.
In addition to the murder charge, prosecutors have accused O’Donnell of soliciting inmates in the Jackson County Jail where she was detained to kill Collins’ former husband, Phil Smith, along with former prosecutor Henry Boyce and former judge Harold Erwin.
