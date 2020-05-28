Sheriff’s Office: Boy dead after alleged dog attack

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Faulkner County boy is dead after law enforcement says dogs attacked him.
In a Facebook post, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Thursday, May 28, from a woman who said her son went missing from Mt. Vernon.
The mother told deputies that her 9-year-old boy went out to check the mail and didn’t return. She said she also noticed several dogs running from a field near her home.
The boy was found dead in the field from an “apparent dog attack.”
An investigation led to the questioning of two people by authorities, the post said.
The Conway Animal Shelter took custody of two dogs from a Faulkner County residence.
The incident remains under investigation.
