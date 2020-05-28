Smoke test to be conducted in Fisher

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Hickory Ridge will be doing a smoke test on sewer lines in Fisher.
The smoke test is being conducted to ensure that no harmful sewer gasses are leaking into buildings through the plumbing.
The test will begin on June 3 and continue until the project is finished on June 26.
Smoke will be visible, rising from sewer vents outside of residents and businesses.
If the plumbing is venting properly, all of the smoke will exit the system through the vents, but if you experience smoke inside a building, it is a sign of faulty plumbing, officials said.
The smoke is harmless and non-staining and will exit easily by opening a window or ventilating the building.
If you have any questions or concerns, you may call Hickory Ridge Mayor Billy Joe Proctor at 870-588-1851.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.