Sun Belt finalizes bowl lineup through 2026

The Sun Belt enters the 2020 season with the best bowl winning percentage (.667, 14-7) among all 10 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision conferences over the last four seasons (2016-19). Last season, the league finished with a .600 bowl winning percentage, earning three wins in its five postseason matchups, to finish second to the Southeastern Conference (8-2, .800) and first among the Group of Five conferences. With 25 non-conference wins (regular season and postseason) in 2019, the Sun Belt reset its all-time high set just a season prior. The conference recorded four wins against Autonomy Five conference opponents – Georgia State defeated Tennessee, Coastal Carolina defeated Kansas and Appalachian State defeated South Carolina and North Carolina – in the same season for the first time in conference history, including firsts for Georgia State and Coastal Carolina. Appalachian State became the first in conference history to achieve two wins against Autonomy Five schools in the same season. Sun Belt champion Appalachian State headlined a historic 2019 season with the conference’s first in-season CFP Ranking and capped its season ranked in the final CFP Rankings (20th) and the final Top 25 of both national polls – 19th in the final Associated Press Top 25 and 18th in the final Amway Coaches powered by USA Today Sports Top 25. West Division champion Louisiana was among the teams receiving votes in both final Top 25 polls, putting a stamp on its milestone season. The Ragin’ Cajuns recorded a school-record 11 wins, a second-straight Sun Belt West Division title and their first bowl win outside of the state of Louisiana since 1944.