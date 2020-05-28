Woman accused of shooting ex-husband in the face

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman faces an attempted murder charge after investigators say she shot a man in the face.
The alleged incident happened early Saturday morning, according to a news release from Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.
The victim, who was first taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home then later transferred to a hospital in Springfield, Mo., initially claimed the shooting was “accidental and that he did it himself.”
According to the news release, there had “apparently been some sort of incident between the victim and the suspect earlier in the evening involving wrestling or horseplay.”
But two witnesses told a different story.
They claimed the victim was driving his truck with his ex-wife, 36-year-old Mika D. Seay of Jordan, sitting behind him.
One witness told investigators the victim “turned around to say something to his ex-wife, Mika Seay, and she pulled a handgun from her waistband and shot him in the face.”
The victim, who was still conscious, asked to be taken to the hospital. One of the witnesses, the sheriff said, then drove the man to Salesville to meet up with an ambulance.
Deputies served a search warrant on Seay’s home Sunday afternoon where they reportedly found the gun used in the shooting.
A circuit judge later found probable cause to arrest Seay on suspicion of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree and first-degree domestic battery.
Montgomery said Seay turned herself in at the detention center Wednesday evening, May 27. She was booked into the jail and later released after posting a $100,000 bond.
