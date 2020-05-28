Woman killed in Sharp County crash

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman was killed Thursday evening in a one-vehicle crash along U.S. 62/412 in Sharp County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Sandra L. Becky, 69, Cherokee Village was traveling west in a 2004 Chevrolet Impala on U.S. 62/412 near Club Road around 5:10 p.m. May 28 when the crash happened.
According to ASP, Becky lost control of her vehicle, which left the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.
Ash Flat police responded to the crash.
According to ASP, the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.