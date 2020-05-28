Zan Luka Stirn & Julien Sale will return to Arkansas State golf in 2020-21

The Red Wolves were primed to defend their 2019 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship. Mike Hagen’s pack recorded five top-5 finishes before COVID-19 cancelled the remainder of the spring season. One of the top-5′s was a record setting victory at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate. A-State would’ve been a shoo-in to reach NCAA Regionals for the 2nd straight season.