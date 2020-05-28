Zan Luka Stirn & Julien Sale will return to Arkansas State golf in 2020-21

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State will get a big boost on the links.
All-Sun Belt golfers Zan Luka Stirn and Julien Sale will return to the Red Wolves for the 2020-2021 season. Both were seniors in 2019-20, both are taking advantage of an NCAA COVID-19 ruling that allows seniors in spring sports an extra year of eligibility.
The Red Wolves were primed to defend their 2019 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship. Mike Hagen’s pack recorded five top-5 finishes before COVID-19 cancelled the remainder of the spring season. One of the top-5′s was a record setting victory at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate. A-State would’ve been a shoo-in to reach NCAA Regionals for the 2nd straight season.
The 2020-21 squad will be loaded. Along with Stirn & Sale, young guns return like 2019 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Luka Naglic.
