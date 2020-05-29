Company official predicts mosquitoes to be bad this season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the temperatures and humidity rise, pesky mosquitoes fill the air and one company says we’re in for a tough battle.
Mosquito Joe Director of Operations Scott Wilson says with our mild winter and wet spring, the mosquitoes will invade soon.
Once temperatures overnight reach 78 degrees, that means mosquitoes can lay eggs.
“I’m afraid this year is going to be a very bad year. Last year, they had a very late start. It was really cool up until June, kind of like this year but when they do hit, they’re going to come out in force,” he says.
Mosquito Joe’s spray takes 20 minutes to dry after application. Wilson says once it dries and mosquitoes land on it, they will immediately die.
Arkansas State University professor of entomology Dr. Tanja McKay says luckily during the COVID-19 pandemic, mosquitoes cannot carry the virus.
“Mosquitoes do not carry COVID but one of the most prevalent of issues of diseases here in northeast Arkansas, I would say it’s K-9 heartworm. Dogs and cats can acquire it through the bite of a mosquito,” she says.
McKay says when we or our pets get a scratchy bite from a mosquito, they are female.
Male mosquitoes feed only on nectar from flowers. Female mosquitoes want mammals.
She suggests mitigating mosquitoes by getting rid of any standing water, which includes bird feeders, animal water bowls, and drainage ditches.
If you cannot get rid of the standing water, McKay suggests cleaning the water often. She explains mosquitoes live an aquatic lifestyle.
They lay their eggs in water, then hatch, and develop as larvae there. Then, they will eventually become adult mosquitoes.
