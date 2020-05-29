Don’t throw away that debit card! It could be your stimulus payment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you receive an unexpected prepaid debit card in the mail, don’t throw it away.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says it could be your stimulus payment.
Last week the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced they would start mailing about 4 million stimulus payments on debit cards.
The Economic Impact Payment cards, according to Rutledge’s office, will arrive in a plain white envelope from “Money Network Cardholder Services.”
The cards include detailed instructions on how to active them, and recipients can transfer the funds to an existing bank account without any transaction fees.
The AG’s office says the cards can be used anywhere Visa is accepted.
When activating the prepaid cards, Rutledge advises:
- Follow the directions provided with the prepaid card and visit EIPCard.com to activate the card.
- When activating the card, make sure to have a secure PIN number and do not share the number with anyone.
- Watch out for sites requesting your card number and PIN.
- Use the EIPCard.com site to search for surcharge-free ATMs, view the fee schedule, and cardholder agreement information.
For more information about Economic Impact Payments, visit the IRS website at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center.
