Girl get new bike from Osceola first responders after accident

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday, May 20 was a scary and disappointing day for a girl in Osceola.
A bicycle accident she was involved in brought the fire department, police department, and Pafford Ambulance to her rescue.
In the process of helping her, her bicycle was destroyed.
“I just showed up to help out, do what I could do,” Captain Ray Williams with the Osceola Fire Department said.
Williams was off-duty when he heard the call come in.
“I knew this shift that was on call was short-handed that day,” Williams said.
The call was for a bicycle accident, with possible entrapment. So, Pafford Ambulance called the fire department for some help.
“We all showed up about the same time,” Pafford Ambulance paramedic Derek Moore said. “We assessed the situation.”
The little girl’s foot was stuck between the frame of the bike and the pedal.
“The fire truck got there,” Williams said. “We used the Jaws of Life that we carry to get her foot removed from the bicycle."
As you would imagine, the first responders said the experience was scary for the child.
“She was really scared, but thanks to this guy, he calmed her down really good with a Teddy Bear,” Moore said.
That guy is Osceola Police Officer Marvell Carr. He was one of the first people on the scene that day.
"I took the role of trying to calm the child,” Carr said.
He said he tried to do everything he could think of to calm her down.
"I have kids of my own, so I tried to think about things I do at home so I was just coming up with random things to talk about with her and it worked,” Carr said.
Fire crew helped to free her foot, but, in the process, destroyed the bike.
"She was here at the fire station the next day, after I talked with the fire chief, we decided that we would get her a new bicycle since we had destroyed that one trying to get her out,” Williams said.
So, they got that bike and gave it to her.
While everyone was thrilled with the happy ending, they all agree it is all in a day's work.
“It’s great,” Pafford Ambulance EMT Dawn Smith said. “I mean, we enjoy working with the community and giving back to them is part of the role that we do.”
