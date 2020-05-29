Jonesboro Post Office to re-open after suffering tornado damage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Caraway Post Office in Jonesboro will be reopening in their newly repaired location.
Repairs on the Caraway Post Office were recently completed after the Jonesboro tornado, and as of June 1, all retail and delivery services will be moved back to their location at 2404 Race St., Jonesboro, AR 72401-9997.
On June 1-3, the Caraway Post Office will also offer a special postmark for each day.
The post office will be open on Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
If you have any additional questions, you can contact the Caraway location at 870-972-0275.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.