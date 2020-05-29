May 29: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, May 29. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A couple passing showers will be possible today as a cold front moves through Region 8.
This rain should hardly register as a blip on the radar with amounts under 0.10″.
Your Friday will be met with abundant sunshine and northwest winds as highs climb to near 80°.
This weekend looks fantastic for outdoor activities.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast
News Headlines
As the city of Jonesboro continues to return to a sense of normal, more things are beginning to re-open in city government.
More than 1,100 businesses in Region 8 are eligible for $13.6 million in Arkansas Ready for Business grants.
Just like their neighbors in Jonesboro, residents and city officials in Batesville are sounding off this morning about Suddenlink.
Demonstrators stormed a Minneapolis police station, torching it, as three days of protests continued overnight over the death of George Floyd.
Demonstrators stormed a Minneapolis police station, torching it, as three days of protests continued overnight over the death of George Floyd.
