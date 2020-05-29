Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission hosts meeting to discuss STEP study

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission will be holding a virtual meeting to present the results of the Highway 91 Safe Transportation for Every Pedestrian Innovation Study.
This study was an evaluation of the effectiveness of a temporary pedestrian crossing near the intersection of Highway 91 (E. Johnson Avenue and State Street.
Public input was also requested for this study.
If you would like to learn more about this study, you can check out our story here.
The meeting will be available here until June 22.
Accommodations for those with special needs are available on a request basis.
To request these services or if you have any questions about the study, you can write to Jon Hetzel, 4701 Northshore Drive, North Little Rock, AR 72118, call 501-376-3633, or email PublicInvolvement@GarverUSA.com.
Support is also available for the hearing and speech impaired. To request that support, just contact the Arkansas Relay System at (Voice/TTY 711).
For any further questions or concerns regarding the study or the virtual public meeting, you can also contact MPO Director Cecelie Cochran at 870-933-4623 or CCochran@jonesboro.org.
