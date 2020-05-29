Pocahontas Mayor vetoes property trade between businesses

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Pocahontas Mayor Keith Sutton has vetoed a trade that involved swapping the properties of GNC Industries and Agri-Gro.
At the recent City Council meeting, the aldermen voted 4-2 in favor of the trade, but Mayor Sutton, in his veto statement, says the trade wasn’t in the best interest of the city, due to “substantial" loss of revenue.
“There [are] more cons than pros because, right now, we have revenue coming in," Mayor Sutton said, referring to the Agri-Gro building.
The process started back at the November council meeting.
GNC Owner Garry Palmer brought the idea in front of the city council, saying the company needed to expand to accommodate a new line, and as a result, would double the number of employees.
Mayor Sutton says he wants to help GNC grow where they are at currently with the two acres of land they have available, without moving. Palmer says that the business cannot expand where it stands now.
“This building has been expanded to both limits on both sides," Palmer said. "For the flow of manufacturing we do, there’s just no way to add to it to do what we’re doing.”
In terms of the value of the locations, the appraisal on both buildings found that the city-owned Agri-Gro building was valued at close to $2,000 more than the GNC building, an amount that Palmer said he would pay.
Palmer added that he would also purchase the parking lot from the county and renovate the building with new offices.
“We can expand, add tax revenues to the county, [and] this building can be leased or sold," Palmer said. "[The trade] can come out equal and everyone [can] be happy.”
The city currently receives close to $4,000 a month from Agri-Gro in rent. The lease expires in August, but Mayor Sutton says the Missouri company is wanting an extension on their lease and he believes that more research needs to be done before a trade can happen.
“Our building is worth $2,000 more than his. I don’t believe that. I disagree," Sutton said. "[Palmer] offered to lease his building for the first year on a move, but after that, that building is going to be empty.”
The next step is a discussion of the proposal and a vote at the next City Council meeting on June 9.
Both Mayor Sutton and Palmer have expressed interest in meeting together at the GNC building beforehand to examine the building and work out some details.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.