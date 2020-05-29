Three Rivers College to reopen

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College will be fully open on June 1. Summer operating hours and Summer “A” and Full session classes also begin on June 1.
While virtual services and resources will continue to be available, students can now come to the Three Rivers campus and its locations to register for classes, use computer labs and the library, meet with an advisor, get assistance with financial aid, and other normal activities.
“All of the virtual resources are still in place for students to use,” said Dr. Wesley Payne, President of Three Rivers College. “Virtual advising, for instance, has been such a success that it’s something we will continue.”
The Poplar Bluff campus and locations in Sikeston, Dexter, and Kennett will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 1 through July 31.
The College will return to its regular hours on August 3.
Summer classes are being held fully online. Both in-person and online classes will be available for Fall.
“Unless health officials recommend otherwise, we will move forward with plans for face-to-face classes this Fall,” Payne said.
Butler County Health Department Administrator Emily Goodin said her agency has been “working with Three Rivers to ensure the safety of staff, faculty, and students as they return back to work and school.”
For students unsure of attending in-person classes and for those who need more flexibility in their schedules, the College is now offering 12 fully online pathways to an associate degree.
“With the current uncertainty, we knew it was important to give our students and the community a way to pursue fully online degrees,” said Payne. “We want to give them the option of working on advancing their careers or continuing their education from home on their own schedule.”
