Walnut Ridge Nursing Home residents are COVID-19 free

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Health Care Association said over 50 residents have recovered from COVID-19 at Walnut Ridge Nursing Home and Rehab.
AHCA Executive Director Rachel Bunch spoke to Region 8 News about the status of nursing homes in Northeast Arkansas Friday afternoon.
"The Walnut Ridge facility is now COVID free," Bunch said.
Bunch didn't know if that included the health care workers at that facility, but she said she would check on it.
Walnut Ridge Nursing Home and Rehab has been on Region 8 News in the last few months due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.
The Arkansas Department of Health said a total of 54 residents tested positive since the outbreak began, 4 of them died from the virus.
Up to 25 health care workers have tested positive as well.
