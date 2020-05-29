Gov: Arkansas COVID-19 deaths tops 130

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Governor Hutchinson announced the state had another 239 new COVID cases in one day, and said through contact tracing, the state doesn’t believe the numbers increase is from reopening parts of the state.
The state now has 132 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.
The state has tested over 70,000 people in the month of May.
Hutchinson said the state’s current hospitalizations are now higher than they were during the first peak.
