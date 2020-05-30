Area church prays for Jonesboro officers, community Saturday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The members of an area church stood in front of the Jonesboro Police Department Saturday to pray, with police saying the message was appreciated.
According to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department, the Kingdom Nation Ministries went to the police station on South Caraway Road.
“Thank you to Kingdom Nation Ministries for coming by the department this afternoon to pray over the department, the officers and the community. We appreciate your prayers and support during this trying time. #devilstheonewhohates,” Jonesboro police said in the post.
