Area church prays for Jonesboro officers, community Saturday
The Kingdom Nation Ministries in Jonesboro spent Saturday afternoon praying for Jonesboro police, the department and the community, officials said. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 30, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT - Updated May 30 at 2:09 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The members of an area church stood in front of the Jonesboro Police Department Saturday to pray, with police saying the message was appreciated.

According to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department, the Kingdom Nation Ministries went to the police station on South Caraway Road.

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Saturday, May 30, 2020

“Thank you to Kingdom Nation Ministries for coming by the department this afternoon to pray over the department, the officers and the community. We appreciate your prayers and support during this trying time. #devilstheonewhohates,” Jonesboro police said in the post.

