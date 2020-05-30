Cody Brown hoping for NFL opportunity

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Cody Brown was a key piece to the Arkansas State championship teams in 2015 and 2016. Now he finds himself continuing to reach his dreams of making it in the NFL.
He spent the spring playing in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks before it was shutout down due to COVID-19. In five games he 24 combined tackles with two interceptions and one sack.
“It was a really exciting league to be apart of. And they were doing a lot of great things. It was just. I mean it sucks kinda see it just fold like that because of something you know that was out of control,” Brown said.
Prior to that he spent the 2019 spring campaign playing for the Salt Lake City Stallions in the AAF where he finished top 10 in the league in tackles.
Brown continues to train during the shutdown sports in hopes of landing a training camp spot with a NFL club in the coming months.
“All I need is an opportunity. I mean I can fix the little things. You know I just need the opportunity. I have confidence in my abilities. Like I don’t think I would go into any place like knowing just ok this is it. You know I don’t think I’ve ever been a negative person when it comes to that, So like I said, I just need an opportunity and that’s it and everything else will take care of itself,” he said.
