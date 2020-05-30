“I Stand With You”, A-State Chancellor Damphousse tells students on George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery deaths

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The last several days have tested the resolve of Americans and A-State students alike, with A-State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse saying in a letter to African-American students on campus that the deaths of three unarmed black Americans have been an unimaginable loss.
According to a one-page letter sent to students May 29, obtained by Region 8 News, Damphousse commented on the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
“In a perfect world, I would be asking you to come meet with me to talk about the tragic days our nation, but especially the Black community, has been facing this past month (and beyond). But we clearly do not live in a perfect world - and it grieves me to say that because, like you, I so yearn to live in a perfect world. So, that means I am only to be able to reach out to you virtually,” Damphousse said. “In the past few weeks, I have watched in horror the deaths of unarmed Black Americans in our country. From Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia to Breonna Taylor in Kentucky to George Floyd in Minnesota, I mourn that each of these individuals lost their lives prematurely. My wife, Beth, and I have prayed for their families and loved ones. They have experienced an unimaginable loss.”
“Given our own pain about what we are experiencing, we cannot imagine what members of the Black community (especially our students) are feeling. So our prayers have turned recently from those who we do not know to those we do know and love - you. Even though these deaths occurred miles away from our campus, I know that each of these tragedies must strike deeply with you because you closely identify with the victims. While I know that intuitively, I also know that I will never fully understand the depth of your pain or your fear. I can only say that I hear you, that I cherish you, and that I remain committed to doing everything that I can to keep you safe and and to make sure you that you have all of the help that you need. Even though you are away from campus, you are an integral part of the Red Wolf pack and the university stands ready to support you any way that we can. I stand with you,” Damphousse wrote.
In the letter, Damphousse also said he is working with Dr. Maurice Gipson, Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Community Engagement, to set up a virtual town hall meeting on the issue.
Damphousse also told students that the university’s Counseling Center is also open for students.
“My young friends, I confess that I am at a loss for words today (a rarity for me), I do not know what to say or how to lighten your load, except to say that I love you and that I hurt for you,” Damphousse wrote.
