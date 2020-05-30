“I Stand With You”, A-State Chancellor Damphousse tells students on George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery deaths

“Given our own pain about what we are experiencing, we cannot imagine what members of the Black community (especially our students) are feeling. So our prayers have turned recently from those who we do not know to those we do know and love - you. Even though these deaths occurred miles away from our campus, I know that each of these tragedies must strike deeply with you because you closely identify with the victims. While I know that intuitively, I also know that I will never fully understand the depth of your pain or your fear. I can only say that I hear you, that I cherish you, and that I remain committed to doing everything that I can to keep you safe and and to make sure you that you have all of the help that you need. Even though you are away from campus, you are an integral part of the Red Wolf pack and the university stands ready to support you any way that we can. I stand with you,” Damphousse wrote.