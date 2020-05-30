One dead as Blytheville police investigate homicide

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are asking for the public’s help after a man was shot to death Friday.
According to a media release from Blytheville police, officers went to Great River Medical Center May 29 after getting a call about the shooting.
The victim, Darrius Wilson, 29, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital, police said.
“Detectives believe he was shot in the area of the 500 block of South Franklin Street. This case is being investigated as a homicide,” the media release noted.
Officers are also investigating a separate shooting in the 900 block of Clarke Street Friday.
Bobby Chapple, 45, of Blytheville was found with an apparent gunshot wound. Chapple was taken to a local hospital and was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis, where his condition was not known.
Anyone with information on both shootings can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or the Blytheville Crime Stoppers hotline at 844-910-STOP.
People can also send tips to the crime stoppers website.
