ADH releases updated COVID-19 guidelines for HS sports

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health updated their COVID-19 directive for community and school sponsored team sports.
This ADH update allows locker rooms to be used for storing personal items. Social distancing remains in place with 6-12 feet between athletes depending on the situation. Team practice is prohibited for close contact sports like football & basketball, but they can condition and workout in small groups.
Athletes are advised to use their own equipment. The updated ADH directive allows a ball to be thrown back and forth as long as the athletes remain 12 feet from each other. Bands are allowed to practice marching and use non-wind instruments.
You can view the entire ADH directive here.
