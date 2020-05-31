Arkansas coronavirus cases rise by 236, to pass 7,000 total

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP/KAIT) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas has surpassed 7,000 and one additional death is reported due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported at least 7,013 cases and 133 deaths, up from 6,777 cases and 132 deaths on Friday.
The true number is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson did not have a media briefing Saturday in Little Rock.
State health officials also announced this week a series of drive-thru clinics would be held around the state through June 6.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Region 8 News contributed to this report.