Humidity Slowing Increasing

Warm weather and increasing humidity is the weather story throughout the week. Highs today reach the low to mid-80s increasing to the upper 80s on Tuesday. Humidity will be a touch higher on Tuesday though it’ll really rise on Wednesday putting the heat index into the low 90s. By the end of the week, highs will be in the low 90s with heat indices close to triple digits. Rain chances, while low, creep back up with an isolated shower possible Wednesday and scattered showers and storms on Thursday. We’ll keep rain chances low into the weekend.