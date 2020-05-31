Officers in riot gear descend on Beale Street, 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a peaceful protest against police brutality ended on Saturday night, chaos broke out on Beale Street and in front of 201 Poplar, with officers dressed in riot gear facing off with crowds.
A massive police presence surrounded Beale Street around midnight, with officers blocking nearby streets off as they ordered people away from the iconic district.
Social media was flooded with video showing officers dressed in riot gear clashing with a crowd of people on Beale Street.
WMC confirmed at least one Memphis Police Department squad car had its windows smashed.
Just as calm returned to Beale Street, chaos shifted to 201 Poplar.
Several dozen protesters gathered across the street from the jail around 2:30 a.m.
Shelby County Sheriff's deputies dressed in riot gear lined up outside the jail, across the street from the protesters.
MPD officers were also on scene.
Protesters yelled insults at the deputies and officers.
MPD officers used loud speakers to order the crowd to leave the parking lot where they were gathered.
Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer was on scene with the protesters.
She helped calm the crowd, which was becoming increasingly upset.
"Memphis police have threatened to use lethal force if we don't leave the parking lot. They have arrested our friends. We're not leaving. Let them go," Sawyer tweeted.
The protesters said they were at the jail to bail out their friends who had been arrested.
"It's a real shame that our first elected black sheriff felt the need for this show of force. We are here waiting for our people to be released. We are sitting in a parking lot and this is the response," Sawyer tweeted.
MPD left the scene and a short time later, deputies dressed in riot gear also left the scene.
The atmosphere then turned to calm.
A couple dozen people remained on the scene after authorities left, peacefully assemblying in front of the jail.
Police dispatch would not confirm any details about what happened on Beale other than "a protest." But they did say it stemmed from the protest Saturday night that ended peacefully.
They said the scene at 201 Poplar was clear by 5 a.m.
