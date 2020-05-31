One killed, one injured in vehicle/pedestrian crash along I-555

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was killed Saturday evening in a vehicle/pedestrian crash along I-555 in Poinsett County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Preston Brayfield, 22, of Kansas City was killed in the crash, which happened around 7:45 p.m. May 30 on I-555, northwest of Tyronza.
According to a preliminary fatal crash summary from ASP, a 2020 Chevrolet Impala was going north on I-555 when it crossed the divider barrels and struck Brayfield, who was a construction worker.
The Impala left the road, overturned and went into a nearby field, ASP said.
The driver of the Impala was injured in the crash, but the preliminary summary provided no details as to the extent of injuries.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP noted.
