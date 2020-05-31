Organizers hold another protest against police brutality in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Organizers held another protest against police brutality Thursday evening -- this time on Beale Street in Downtown Memphis.
This comes after Wednesday night’s protest in honor of George Floyd, who died in the custody of a Minneapolis police officer.
Protesters gathered in the area of Union and McLean in Midtown, which was blocked Wednesday evening. Hours after the protest began, Memphis police donned riot gear and worked to disperse the crowd. Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer said at least five people were arrested.
This is a developing story.
