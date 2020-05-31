Painting chairs for fun with Pops

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - During the coronavirus pandemic, a 13-year-old girl took it upon herself to come up with a unique idea to bide her time involving chairs.
In March, Maggie Cole’s grandpa, Pops, taught her how to renovate metal chairs that had weathered over time.
Before long, Maggie found a new hobby to bide her time once school let out for coronavirus precautions.
“I love painting,” she says. “I love when people ask me to do custom stuff and that means sunflowers or cheetah print. Then, I have different styles.”
Maggie and Pops find fun in the work, especially when it comes to grinding off bolts holding the chairs together.
“We’ll throw them and try to land them on the edge up there,” she says.
After the game, the real work begins.
First, you must find the chairs but Maggie says that’s the easy part. Then, they take the chairs apart, sand them down, and ‘Bondo’ the holes.
That includes finishing the chair by painting them with a design and applying polyurethane.
“The sanding, the Bondo-ing, it’s okay, but the painting is really where I’m at,” she says.
Maggie’s chair art also preserves history. The way the metal chairs were manufactured depicts how old they are.
Three bolts holding the back to the seat suggests they were made in the 1930′s. Four bolts and then slits mean newer manufacturing dates.
Chairs with handles on them were only made for three years in the 1940′s. Maggie’s mom already claimed a favorite set of chairs, dating back to the 1930′s.
From start to finish, it’s a family affair.
“Don’t be afraid to do something if you have an idea, even if it turns out bad, you still tried the idea,” she says.
When in session, Maggie plays a lot of sports in school. She plans to keep working on chairs and taking orders in her free time.
